Neha Dhupia attends YFLO session in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:07 PM, Tue - 12 December 23

Hyderabad: Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia, a former Femina Miss India titleholder, shared insights on success and challenges during the ‘Bold & Beautiful’ session organized by Young FICCI Ladies Organisation in Hyderabad on Monday.

In a conversation with Aarthi Shah, YFLO Chairperson, Dhupia emphasized the collective support of working women. Reflecting on her journey, she highlighted the importance of life’s small challenges and the lessons they bring.

Dhupia expressed concern about the increased struggles faced by the current generation in the competitive entertainment industry. “Each generation has its own set of challenges. We had ours and the current generation has theirs. Though newcomers have many more avenues and opportunities they also have many more challenges. Their struggle is five times more than our generation of pageants and actresses,” she explained.

Discussing changes in the industry, she noted disruptions like OTT platforms and the rise of AI and ChatGPT. Responding to a query on Fauji kids, she said “Fauji children possess better social skills than others as they keep moving, making new friends, and getting adjusted to new circumstances.”

The session was attended by more than 200 YFLO and FLO members.