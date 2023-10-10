World Mental Health Day: Neha Dhupia announces a family drama series on mental health

She urged individuals to seek support from both peers and experts, emphasising that silence can lead to severe consequences.

By IANS Published Date - 04:34 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

Mumbai: Actress Neha Dhupia on ‘World Mental Health Day’ shared that the script of her upcoming project centered around mental health.

In a statement, Neha emphasised the significance of discussing mental health openly.

She urged individuals to seek support from both peers and experts, emphasising that silence can lead to severe consequences.

The actress highlighted the project’s intent to break the stigma surrounding mental health and provide a platform for understanding and healing.

Neha said: “At this crucial juncture, it is imperative that we address this issue through the narratives we present. Our aim is to effect positive change, and I assure you that this project will stimulate greater dialogue surrounding mental health. I am genuinely thrilled to be part of this endeavour.”

The untitled project promises to be a compelling journey that explores the intricacies of mental health conditions, offering viewers a nuanced perspective on the challenges faced by those affected.