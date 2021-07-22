Netflix launches Top 10 row for kids’ profiles

The streaming platform is launching a Top 10 row for kids and bi-weekly emails with recommendations and more so parents know exactly what kids’ shows and movies are most-loved in India

By | Published: 1:11 pm

Netflix has made it easier for kids and their parents to surf through enjoyable, educational, and age-appropriate content choices on its platform. The streaming platform is launching a Top 10 row for kids and bi-weekly emails with recommendations and more so parents know exactly what kids’ shows and movies are most-loved in India

So, want to become a Netflix ninja for your child? Here are a few tips and tricks to start with:

Create personalised profiles for your kids

Out of the five profiles allowed on each Netflix account, you can create a profile suitable for your children. This will give them a kid-friendly experience, with films and series suitable for ages 12 and under. Once opened, the profile will show the Top 10 row which will contain the 10 most-watched kids’ titles on that day across India.

Set viewing restrictions

In addition, parents can now set viewing restrictions. How? One can set this by going to Account>Viewing Restrictions. Also, the setting is password protected. So, parents can now control how much content the kid watches. This can be done by going to Account, and under the kids’ profile, turning off “autoplay next episode” from Playback Settings. Parents can even turn off autoplay previews from here.

Searching for favourite characters

Apart from this, kids can now search by their favourite characters like Mighty Little Bheem, Kung Fu Panda and Peppa Pig. Click into Kung Fu Panda to find all titles the Dragon Warrior features in, from Kung Fu Panda 1, 2 and 3 to Secrets of the Scroll.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .