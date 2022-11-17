Netflix’s new feature will now let you sign someone out of your account

| Netflixs New Feature Will Now Let You Sign Someone Out Of Your Account

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published: Published Date - 12:30 PM, Thu - 17 November 22

The new ‘Managing Access and Devices’ feature allows account owners to remotely log out of devices they no longer want signed in.

Hyderabad: Used to share your Netflix account with friends but couldn’t ask them to log out of your account after losing touch? Netflix has come up with a solution to your problems!

Netflix has launched its new feature for members to have additional control over their accounts on Tuesday. The new ‘Managing Access and Devices’ feature allows account owners to remotely log out of devices they no longer want signed in.

“We’re launching Managing Access and Devices, a new feature in Account settings that allows you to easily view recent devices that have streamed from your account and to log out of specific devices with just one click,” posted Netflix.

This feature will show the logged-in device, account, name of the device, location, IP address, and the last date and time Netflix was used by them. This new feature can be found under the account settings, with every listed device there will be a sign-out option to remove the device.

The popular video-streaming platform launched the new feature thinking of “the busy holiday season just around the corner, many of our members will be on the move and watching Netflix wherever they are travelling to see family and friends. Logging in to your account while at a hotel or even your friend’s house is easy and intuitive, but occasionally people forget to log out,” noted Netflix in a blog post.

Netflix also shared that this was one of the most requested features to help their members manage their account security and that it was available to all members around the world on the web, iOS, and Android.

https://about.netflix.com/en/news/giving-members-additional-control-over-their-account-managing-access-and-devices