Netizens find this M&M’s-themed, custom casket used to bury granny heart-warming

The deceased granny was called Mary Esther Stocks Martin Gaily. This is the casket she and her son planned, so she could enjoy right up until the end.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:50 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Hyderabad: Funerals are always dismal events, but one family had a pleasant surprise in store for their late grandma. The matriarch of the family, who also happened to be a major fan of M&Ms, was interred in a casket decorated with M&Ms.

Family members are pictured posing for photos next to the custom-made casket while wearing bright caps and t-shirts with M&Ms on them in a TikTok slideshow from the funeral that has just under 5 million views. On the casket is a large blue M&M with its arms crossed across its chest and closed eyes. Under the big M&M’s hands, a number of tiny M&Ms are put with the names of family members on them.

The woman’s grandson, Scott Roundtree, stated in the TikTok’s caption that the family “liked” the coffin. Roundtree also acknowledged that there were M&Ms inside the coffin in answer to a commander’s inquiry.

Currently, the images shared by ‘dailymail.co.uk’ and ‘esquireme’ are trending on social media and getting positive feedback from the general public.