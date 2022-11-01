Netizens react to suspended accounts and losing Instagram followers

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:32 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

Hyderabad: On Monday evening, scores of Instagram users reported that their accounts have been suspended without notice and lost followers without an explanation.

In a tweet, Instagram Comms said, “We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologise for the inconvenience. #instagramdown,” the company said in its tweet.

With people losing thousands of followers in no time, all social media platforms experienced a meme fest, especially on Twitter. While some called out Instagram with #instagramdown, others made fun of how influencers might have reacted to the loss of followers.

Some even remarked that bugs on Meta platforms are now a daily-life thing, referring to the recent WhatsApp blackout and how everyone runs to Twitter to check if the apps are actually down.

“Did anyone else’s Instagram just get suspended for no reason? And now Instagram won’t even bother to let you appeal it just gives you an error? #InstagramDown?” wrote one user.

“She had 25.2M and was following 631 accounts. But now back to 25M. #Instagram better be ready to answer,” wrote one die-hard Shreya Ghoshal fan. Several influencers on Instagram, including top movie stars, lost thousands of followers overnight.

A few hours after their first tweet regarding the issue, Instagram announced that the bug was fixed. “We’ve resolved this bug now – it was causing people in different parts of the world to have issues accessing their accounts and caused a temporary change for some in number of followers. Sorry!”

All of us coming to twitter to confirm instagram is down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/DT6BthlNDK — cesar (@jebaiting) October 31, 2022

#instagramdown again. The only ones who never disappoint me pic.twitter.com/yeWxZurwvn — Mr bean (@thisbeann) October 31, 2022

It's me trying to figure out why Instagram suspended my Account 🤨#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/J0oWfYYoCT — Priyanshu (@kamina_kalakar) October 31, 2022

After confirming from Twitter that it's not just my Instagram..got suspended#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/YGJbfK21CJ — 👌⭐👑 (@superking1815) October 31, 2022

Me scrolling through Twitter to figure out why my instagram was disabled #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/u2wUafvyX4 — Ava McBeth (@mcava02) October 31, 2022

Instagram is getting down and accounts loosing it's followers. Accounts with having 100 followers:#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/L3cLBQ4BUQ — Chill Gates (@ashit_saim) October 31, 2022