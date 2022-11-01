Instagram down, users complain of losing followers

By Renju John Daniel Published: Updated On - 01:41 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

Hyderabad: On Monday evening many Instagram users complained of not being able to access their accounts, some faced login issues and others even complained of losing their followers.

Many users took to twitter to show their anger on the outage especially over their accounts being suspended or disabled. #instagramdown was trending on twitter which also resulted in a meme fest.

According to Downdetector, Over 2,000 Instagram outages were reported on Monday evening.

Acknowledging the outage, Instagram tweeted, “We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #instagramdown”

This comes after Meta-owned Whatsapp was down globally for almost two hours on October 25.