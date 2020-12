New alerts for jobseekers

Job seekers who wish to apply for the below jobs should download, register and create a profile on DEET application. DEET can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET.

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Government of Telangana, where you could instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and more career advice everyday.

Company: Maaxtreem

Position: Marketing Executive/ Finance

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: MBA

Experience: 1 – 2

Contact Person: Rani 040-40265093

Company: HDB Financial Services

Position: Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Degree

Experience: 1 – 5

Contact: Venkatesh 9550875025

Company: Our Staffing Solutions

Position: Field/Marketing executive

Location: Andhra Pradesh

Qualification: Any Degree

Experience: Freshers and Experience

Contact: Revathi 8519904948

Company: Innov Source Pvt Ltd

Position: Banking Sales Executive/Telecallers

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Inter and Any Degree

Experience: 0-1

Contact: Soundarya 9949255030

Company: Vpro soft

Position: Solar Plant Technicians

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: ITI (2017 to 2019)

Salary: Rs.13000 per month

Experience: 0 – 1

Contact: Priyanka 8978719518

Company: Quess corp Ltd

Position: Sales Promoter

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Rs.6,600 Per Month

Qualification: Minimum Intermediate

Contact: Rahul 9059385888

Company: YSK infotech Private Limited

Position: Delivery Executives

Location: AP and Telangana

Qualification: SSC or Intermediate

Experience: Fresher or Experience

Contact: Gayathri 9108181659

Company: kapston Facility

Position: Electrician and Diesel Mechanic

Location: Patancheru

Qualification: ITI

Experience: 0 – 4 (Bike Mandatory)

Contact: Sathish 9346499837

Company: kapston Facility

Position: Electrician and Diesel Mechanic

Location: Patancheru

Qualification: ITI

Experience: Not Required

Contact: Santosh 8977705686

Company: EduRun Group

Position: Pharmacist

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: B.Pharmacy/M.Pharmacy

Experience: Freshers or Experienced

Contact: Priya 9553038828

Company: Neon Motors Pvt Ltd

Position: Sales Executive

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum Intermediate

Experience: 0 – 1

Contact: Pavan 7799772426

Company: Bnew Mobiles

Position: CCTV Executives

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Minimum Intermediate

Experience: 0 – 1

Contact: Harish 7337330919

Company: Cosmo9

Position: Java Developer

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Bachelors

Experience: 3 – 7

Contact: Kiran

Email: [email protected]

Company: Innov source

Job Title: Banking Sales/Inside Bank/Telecallers

Gender: Male/Female

Qualification: 10th and Any Degree

Work location: Hyderabad

Age: 18-32yrs

Experience: 0-1yr

Vacancies: 350

Contact: 9949255030

Company: Forte Management Services

Position: Field Recovery Agent

Qualification: Degree

Experience: 0-4 Years

Salary:10k-15k plus incentives and fuel allowance

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 9493083018

Company: Paytm

Position: Field Sales Executives

Location: Hyderabad

Qualification: Any Degree

Experience: 1-3 Years

Salary: 1.35 -2.5 CTC

Mobile: 9160427676

Company: Advaita Global IT Labs Pvt Ltd

Position: Customer Service Associate

Qualification: Any Degree

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Rs 18,000 / Month

Experience: 2-3 Years

Contact: Naveen 8978707207

Company: AssureEdge Global

Position: Voice Process

Language: Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, English

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Rs 9,000 Take Home /Month

Experience: 0-5 Years

Contact Number: 9704076998

Company: Sankhya Business Services Pvt Ltd

Position: Trainee-Manager (Only Females)

Location: Paradise (Hyderabad)

Qualification: 10th, Inter

Need immediate joiners

Contact: Afreen 7995813330

Company: Life Style International

Position: Customer Service Associate (Male) – Spot Offer

Concept: APM, APL, cosmetics.

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: Rs 10,000 to 13,000 per month

Experience: 1 to 3 years.

Contact: Avinash 9032227630

Company: Teamlease

Position: Solar Panels Installations at Cell Manufacturing

Job Location: Thukkuguda, Shamshabad, Hyd

Salary: CTC 13000 PM and Take Home-10000 only for freshers

Other Benefits: Free Transportation within Hyderabad City and Subsidiary Food @ Canteen

Requirement: Only Boys

Eligibility: Only ITI

Trade: Electrical, Fitter, mechanical, Instrumentation

Pass out year: 2017- 2019

Age: 19 to 24 years

Contact: 9573444747

Company: Just Dial

Position: Tele Marketing Executives, Field Executives

Experience: 0 to 4 Yrs

Languages: Telugu, Hindi & English

Qualification: Any Graduate

Salary: Fresher – 15K Per Month & Experience – As Per Company Norms

Work Location: AP & Telangana

Contact: 9100236492

