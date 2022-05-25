New athletics track at Gachibowli stadium soon: SATS chairman

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:50 PM, Wed - 25 May 22

SATS chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy with Nikhat Zareen in New Delhi.

Hyderabad: The Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy revealed that the worn-out athletics track at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Gachibowli will be replaced with a new one soon.

The SATS chief, who was in New Delhi to receive State boxer Nikhat Zareen, met with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) DG Sandip Pradhan and explained to him about the condition of the athletics track. “I met with Sandip Pradhan. He promised that they will sanction a new athletics track for the Gachibowli Stadium soon. I also met with the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) officials and they promised to hold either junior nationals or open national boxing tournaments in Hyderabad soon. This is great news,” he said.

Venkateshwar Reddy also revealed that the union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur lauded the achievements of Telangana athletes. “Sports Minister Anurag Thakur lauded our State saying that the athletes from our State are doing well. He also asked to invite him to the State,” he revealed.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .