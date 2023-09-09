KITSW organises a talk on “Making of an Institute of Higher Standing”

KITS principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy said that the talk had created a great positive impact on the faculty and would help them to develop the institute further.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:35 PM, Sat - 9 September 23

Hanamkonda: The Department of MBA (Management) at Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science, Warangal, (KITSW) organized a talk on “Making of an Institute of Higher Standing” here on Saturday.

The talk was delivered by Dr Mukul P Gupta, Professor of Marketing and Management and former Director of the Management Development Institute (MDI) in Gurugram, Haryana. Dr Gupta highlighted the importance of impact in building a strong institute.

He said that an institute’s standing comes from its influence or impact on the world. He identified four key areas where an institute can make an impact: academic impact, activity impact, ecosystem impact, and financial impact.

Gupta also advised the student community to improve their critical thinking, logical, interpersonal, and strategic skills in order to be successful in the global market. He also stressed the importance of faculty motivation, freedom and regulation, freshers’ influence, and funds and their providers in building a strong institute. The talk was well-received by the faculty and students who attended.

Chairman of the KITSW, Capt V Lakshmikantha Rao said that the talk was a valuable and visionary presentation for the benefit of the institute. The event was attended by faculty members, including the deans, heads of departments, and faculty of the MBA programme.