KITSW celebrates IEEE Day 2023

The Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science Warangal (KITSW) and the IEEE KITS Warangal student branch celebrated IEEE Day on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:20 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

Hanamkonda: The Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science Warangal (KITSW) and the IEEE KITS Warangal student branch celebrated IEEE Day on Tuesday.

Addressing the students on the occasion, KITSW Principal Prof Ashoka Reddy raised awareness among engineering students about IEEE Day 2023. He highlighted IEEE’s focus on disruptive technologies within the hardware domain, underlining that IEEE constantly strives to innovate and envision the future.

R. Nirmala Devi, IEEE KITSW student branch counsellor, shed light on the collaborative efforts of IEEE Day volunteers, comprising students from diverse engineering disciplines, faculty members, and research scholars, all dedicated to advancing technology. Their shared goal is to ensure that each year’s IEEE Day celebration surpasses the previous editions.

The IEEE Day team’s mission is to initiate, inspire, and coordinate events and initiatives that celebrate this significant occasion on a global scale.

Prof M Komal Reddy, Registrar, Prof RV Chalam, Academic & Research Coordinator, Prof V Rajagopal, Dean Academic, Dr M Raghuram, Head of the EIE Department, Dr D Prabhakara Chary, Head of Chemistry Dept, M Narasimha Rao, Associate Dean of Student Affairs, and several student representatives including B. Sudheendra Reddy, R. Koushik, P. Madhavan, and Ayesha were present.