New committees for 182 agriculture markets soon in Telangana

The government constituted new bodies for the agriculture market committees of Tandur, Wanaparthy, Dharmapuri and Basheerabad this evening.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 July 2024, 08:47 PM

File photo of Thummala Nageswara Rao

Hyderabad: The Minister for Agriculture, Thummala Nageswar Rao announced on Friday that new governing bodies would be constituted for 182 agriculture market committees in the State soon. The government constituted new bodies for the agriculture market committees of Tandur, Wanaparthy, Dharmapuri and Basheerabad this evening. Congratulating the newly appointed chairpersons and members of the mrarket committees, he said that they hold greater responsibility in ensuring hassle free marketing of the farm produce being moved into the yards by the farmers pinning hope on the government support. He wanted the new bodies to make all out efforts for development of infrastructure in the market yards.

He explained that the State had in all 197 market committees and eleven of them already have new bodies constituted. Committees were announced for four more markets in the day. Rest of the market commutes will have new chairpersons and new bodies appointed soon. Assuring the new market committees that the government would be extending due support for the development of market yards, he wanted the new bodies to make a matching effort for the benefit of the farmers.