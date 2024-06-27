Telangana: Drunk govt teacher locked up in classroom in Kothagudem

He was also accused of addressing the students in a vulgar language under the influence of alcohol.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 June 2024, 08:33 PM

A teacher, K Sudhakar working at MPPS in Yellandu mandal in Kothagudem locked up in the classroom for attending duties consuming liquor.

Kothagudem: In yet another incident of government teachers attending duty under the influence of alcohol, Kalva Sudhakar working at the Mandal Parishad Primary School at Yellandulapadu of Yellandu mandal in the district was allegedly found to be attending duties in a drunken state.

He was also accused of addressing the students in a vulgar language under the influence of alcohol. The students reported the teacher’s misconduct to their parents, who locked him up in a classroom and informed higher officials. Following this, the school complex headmistress Yadamma visited the school to conduct an enquiry. The parents and students explained the misbehaviour of the teacher and submitted a written complaint to Yadamma, who assured the villagers to take the matter to higher officials and freed the teacher from the classroom.

It might be noted that on June 21, a teacher Pathipati Veeraiah working at Mandal Parishad Primary School at Rajiv Nagar of Timmapet gram panchayat in Mulakalapalli mandal attended duties in an inebriated condition and was confined in a cattle shed by the locals. On June 22, a teacher Phani Bhasker, working at Government Primary School Nehru Basthi in Kothagudem town was suspended for being absent during working hours. The next day he was summoned for an enquiry by officials and he appeared before them after consuming alcohol.

A few days ago at Nemalipeta of Aswaraopet mandal, a government teacher, Ramdas was beaten up by the locals when he was found with a married woman in a drunken state. On March 27 at GP Palli village of Cherla mandal, a government school headmaster, Banoth Krishna, was locked in the school for attending duties in an inebriated condition and beating students.

Parents and student organisations are alleging that lack of supervision by Education department officials in the district was leading to such irresponsible behaviour of government teachers.