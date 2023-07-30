| New Groundnut Variety Developed By Icrisat Bari Now Available For Cultivation In India

New groundnut variety developed by ICRISAT, BARI now available for cultivation in India

The new groundnut variety BARI Chinabadam-12 (ICGV 07219), which has tan-colored kernels and exhibits desirable market traits, has been approved for commercial cultivation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:20 PM, Sun - 30 July 23

New groundnut variety developed by ICRISAT, BARI is suitable for flood hit areas.

Sangareddy: A superior groundnut variety, developed by the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) and the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI), is now available in India for cultivation for the upcoming post-rainy season. This improved variety is more resistant to diseases and has been designed to meet the needs of food processing industries, they said.

After successful testing in Bangladesh, the new groundnut variety BARI Chinabadam-12 (ICGV 07219), which has tan-colored kernels and exhibits desirable market traits, has been approved for commercial cultivation.

Dr Manjurul Khadir, Principal Scientific Officer at BARI’s Regional Agricultural Research Station, emphasised the need to enhance domestic groundnut production in response to the increasing demand from food processing industries. “This new variety presents a valuable opportunity for expanding groundnut cultivation in areas typically submerged during the rainy season, such as the ‘Char regions’ (newly-formed landmasses in a river or estuary) or locations adjacent to rivers with sandy-loam soil,” Dr Khadir said.

Compared to popular and previous variety grown in the country (BARI Chinabadam-9), the new variety has superior attributes. It has an average on-farm yield of approximately 2.0 to 2.2 tons per hectare, boasting a shelling outturn of 65-70 per cent.

ICRISAT scientist Dr Sean Mayes, Research Program Director – Accelerated Crop Improvement, who recently visited Bangladesh and met with leaders at BARI, said ICRISAT and BARI had a long history of collaboration to serve the farmers of Bangladesh, and that this new variety was another milestone in that joint work.

The latest release in 2023 is a Spanish Bunch type variety, developed through a successful three-way cross, according to a press release.

