BJP revokes Raja Singh’s suspension

Singh was suspended by the BJP in August last year after he was booked by the Hyderabad police for his alleged derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammed.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:20 PM, Sun - 22 October 23

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party has revoked Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh’s suspension on Sunday.

Singh was suspended by the BJP in August last year after he was booked by the Hyderabad police for his alleged derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammed.

In a letter from the party’s Central Disciplinary Committee on Sunday, CDC member secretary Om Pathak said the committee had considered Singh’s reply and explanation to the show cause notice issued to him, and based on the reply, it had decided to revoke the suspension.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Raja Singh thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, organization secretary BL Santosh and State leaders including G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar. He also expressed his gratitude to the party, stating “organisation was supreme” and also to the people of Goshamahal.

With this, decks have been cleared for Singh’s candidature in the forthcoming Assembly elections.