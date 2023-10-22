BRS continuing to gain momentum in Telangana, survey reveals

Only about around nine percent of voters anticipate a "hung" Assembly result, and seven percent remain unsure about the election outcome.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:02 PM, Sun - 22 October 23

Hyderabad: As the polling date in Telangana inches closer, the BRS appears to be gaining more ground. As per the latest voter perception survey, the ruling party has 42 percent of voters indicating a winning perception for the party, while the Congress lags behind at 32 percent and the BJP stands with just 10 percent.

The BRS’s upswing in perception is attributed to a two percent gain following the announcement of the party’s manifesto, which has resonated with the electorate. Additionally, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s public meetings and his aggressive criticism of the Congress have further propelled the party’s popularity.

On the other hand, Congress saw a dip in its prospects due to disappointment among the party’s cadre over the allocation of 55 tickets. Though Rahul Gandhi‘s Bus Yatra has invigorated the party’s cadre, it has not succeeded in drawing large crowds.

Surprisingly, there is the two percent growth in the category of “hung” Assembly believers. Voters are increasingly perceiving that both the Congress and the BJP will put up a robust fight against the BRS in the upcoming elections. Consequently, neutral voters have decreased by two percent, with many now showing a preference for the BRS, largely influenced by the party’s recently released manifesto.

The survey also sheds light on the BRS‘s Election Manifesto, with 67 percent of voters expressing their belief in its promises as good policies, seeing it as a strategic move to counter the Congress’s “Six Guarantees.” Among this group, 61 percent feel that the BRS Manifesto will influence their voting decision in the upcoming Assembly Elections, and 44 percent believe that these promises could lead to a third term in power for the BRS.

However, 19 percent of voters are uncertain if these promises would be fulfilled if the BRS returns to power, and 16 percent worry that beneficiaries of the BRS government may not show gratitude and withhold their support. A significant 29 percent see the BRS Manifesto as promising but missing out on addressing youth-centric issues critical to the election. Meanwhile, 24 percent of voters perceive the BRS Manifesto as an extension of existing successful policies, without introducing anything new.