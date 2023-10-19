New Trailer for Joaquin Phoenix’s Napoleon Released

Phoenix, 48, takes on the role of French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte in the film.

By ANI Published Date - 11:32 AM, Thu - 19 October 23

Los Angeles: The makers of Joaquin Phoenix-starrer ‘Napoleon’ unveiled a new trailer for the film.

The film stars Phoenix, 48, as French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte.

Set against a stunning backdrop of large-scale filmmaking orchestrated by legendary director Ridley Scott, the film captures Bonaparte’s relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine, showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed.

As per People, the trailer for filmmaker Ridley Scott’s latest movie picks up where the first trailer left off with Bonaparte launching a trap against enemy forces on an icy plain. The rest of the trailer, cut to the tune of Black Sabbath’s 1970 song “War Pigs,” showcases his rise to power in France in the 1790s and his relationship with his wife Josephine (Vanessa Kirby).

In the aftermath of the French Revolution, Napoleon seized power of the nation and crowned himself emperor, preceding a years-long reign that featured diplomatic and military confrontations with other major European powers, including Great Britain.

‘Napoleon’ will be in the theatres on November 22.