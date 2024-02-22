New update extends Galaxy AI to additional Samsung devices

New Delhi: Samsung Electronics on Thursday announced the availability of Galaxy AI features on more devices through a new ‘One UI 6.1’ software update.

The update will be available across the Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold5, Z Flip5 and Tab S9 series, starting to roll out from the end of March, the company said in a statement.

“Our goal with Galaxy AI is not only to pioneer a new era of mobile AI but also to empower users by making AI more accessible,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung.

“This is only the beginning of Galaxy AI, as we plan to bring the experience to over 100 million Galaxy users within 2024 and continue to innovate ways to harness the unlimited possibilities of mobile AI,” he added.

Aligning with the recently-launched Galaxy S24 series, the Galaxy AI features include the ability to adjust message tone and translate messages in 13 different languages using ‘Chat Assist’ tool.

“Galaxy users can experience the power of real-time interactions through Live Translate, which provides voice and text translations for phone calls,” said the company.

Search functions are improved through ‘Circle to Search’ feature with Google, which generates intuitive search results with a swift circle-motioned gesture.

Transcript Assist can also easily transcribe meeting recordings and generate summaries and translations, the company said.

Through Generative Edit, AI-supported devices can easily resize, reposition or realign objects in photos.

Meanwhile, Samsung is set to launch its first 2024 Galaxy F series smartphone in India on March 4.

Galaxy F15 5G will come with Super AMOLED display for immersive viewing experience, which is a segment-first.

The device offers a 6000mAh battery that claims to power the smartphone for up to two days, said the company.