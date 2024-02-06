Samsung launches rugged ‘Galaxy XCover7’ smartphone with military-grade durability

The smartphone aims to ease the lives of professionals working in extreme conditions by providing faster connectivity and continuity with minimised risk of interruptions caused by external factors.

Samsung Galaxy XCover7

Hyderabad: Samsung has on Tuesday announced the launch of its rugged ‘Galaxy XCover7’ smartphone in India. It is the company’s first-ever enterprise focused smartphone, which is engineered to survive extreme conditions.

The Galaxy XCover7 is powered by MediaTek Dimnesity 6100+ chipset and has MIL-STD-810H3 military standard, IP68-rated for dust and water resistance. The phone is also build to withstand a drop of up to 1.5 metres.

It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection and the display allows touch sensitivity adjustments, which makes the usage of the smartphone easy for workers while wearing their safety gloves. The Easy POGO charging pin enables convenient rechargint in any setting.

The device boasts of a 50 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera and offers 6 GB Ram paired with 128 GB of internal memory and expandable up to 1 TB via microSD card.

The Galaxy XCover7 is available in two variants Standard and Enterprise will be available at Rs. 27208 and Rs. 27530 respectively. The phone is available for purchase on Galaxy XCover7 at Samsung.com and for bulk purchases, customers can make enquiries at – https://www.samsung.com/in/business/smartphones/xcover/fill-details/.