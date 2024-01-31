Big C launches Samsung Galaxy S24 in Telangana, AP

The Founder and MD of Big C mobiles, M Balu Chowdhary, who along with noted actor Mrunal Thakur and other Directors of Big C launched Galaxy S 24 series

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 January 2024, 11:00 PM

Hyderabad: Noted mobile phone retail chain Big C on Wednesday launched ‘Samsung Galaxy S24 series’, the latest iteration of the galaxy series, in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The Founder and MD of Big C mobiles, M Balu Chowdhary, who along with noted actor Mrunal Thakur and other Directors of Big C launched Galaxy S 24 series, thanked Samsung India for choosing Big C for the launch of the much-awaited smartphone.

Following the pre-booking of the smart phones, the sale of the Galaxy S24 series including the Ultra and Plus versions have started across all the Big C outlets in Hyderabad and others parts of Telangana.

Some of the features of Galaxy S24 series includes the integration of Galaxy AI, which enables users to access features like live translation, two-way real-time voice, chat assist, phone call text translation, interpreter, note assist and transcript assist. Some of the other features include recreating memories with captured shots using AI photo assist.