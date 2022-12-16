| New Year Party Organisers Have To Apply For Police Permission By December 23

New Year party organisers have to apply for police permission by December 23

The applications for permission will have to be submitted to the office of the Police Commissioner.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:15 PM, Fri - 16 December 22

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police, who has issued directives for the celebration of New Year, has asked the organisers of parties and other events to obtain permission from police by applying before 5 pm by December 23.

The applications for permission will have to be submitted to the office of the Police Commissioner.

“Given forthcoming New Year Celebrations, those interested in organizing events may submit an application in writing on or before December 23 for issuance of permits. The application letter may be submitted at the inward section, CP Office at Rachakonda, Neredmet,” the release stated.

The organisers, including hotels, pubs, restaurants, and gated communities, can only organise events till 1 am across the city.

Police officials said no minors should be permitted in programs that are organised exclusively for couples and the age of the attendees should be checked for entry and it is mandatory to collect a copy of the valid identity cards of the visitors.

The DJs will not be allowed in outdoor events while the sound of the musical events shall not be heard beyond the premises.