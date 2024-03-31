Newborn baby girl found abandoned in Sangareddy, urgent rescue amidst critical condition

The locals, who noticed the baby, called the police after taking the baby to a nearby home. She was then rushed to the Area Hospital in Patancheru.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 March 2024, 06:40 PM

Sangareddy: A newborn baby girl was found abandoned at Lalabai Colony in Ameenpur mandal. She was left under the sun during the afternoon.

The locals, who noticed the baby, called the police after taking the baby to a nearby home. She was then rushed to the Area Hospital in Patancheru.

Her condition is said to be critical because she was dehydrated. Police are investigating.