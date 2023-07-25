Newborn found abandoned in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:28 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

The infant is undergoing treatment at SNCU in Government Hospital Sangareddy on Tuesday.

Sangareddy: A newborn baby girl was found abandoned near Kalbaguru village in Sangareddy mandal on Tuesday morning.

Local residents, who noticed the infant crying in the bushes, informed Sarpanch Srikanth, who in turn called in the Sangareddy Rural Police, who shifted the infant to a special newborn care unit located in the Government Hospital Sangareddy.

Doctors said the baby was healthy. She would be kept in the SNCU until she recovers. She will later be shifted to the Shishu Gruha. Efforts were on to trace the persons who abandoned the infant.