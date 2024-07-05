News reports from Telangana districts on July 5

Miscreants makes a futile bid to steal cash from ATM in Medak

Medak: Some unidentified miscreants made a failed bid to steal cash from a SBI Bank ATM in Ramayampet town on Thursday late night. The miscreants have damaged the ATM and also the CC Cameras installed in the ATM, to avoid getting captured in the cameras. Following a complaint from bank officials, the Ramayampet police registered a case. The police are going through the CC cameras to find out the accused

Aged woman dies of dog bite in Jagtial

Jagtial: A 70 year-old woman died of dog bite in Donur of Dharmapuri mandal. According to the local people, Mantri Pochamma sustained injuries in a stray dog attack that took place in the village recently. Family members admitted her in a hospital where she breathed her last while undergoing treatment on Friday.