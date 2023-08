| News Today Kcr About Telangana Development Total Voters In Telangana And Revanth Redys Fake Promises

News Today: KCR About Telangana Development, Total Voters In Telangana, And Revanth Redy’s Fake Promises

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:21 PM, Thu - 24 August 23

Today's news includes KCR About Telangana Development, Total Voters In Telangana, And Revanth Reddy's Fake Promises.

1. KCR Discusses Telangana’s Infrastructure Development With High Court Chief Justice

2. Total Number Of Voters In Telangana Is 3.06 Crores

3. Revanth Reddy Promises To Waive Farmers’ Loans