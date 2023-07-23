NGO conducts medical camp, donates raincoats in Mancherial

Members of Maheshwari Mahila Mandali, a Mancherial-based voluntary organization conducted a medical camp and donated raincoats for tribals of remote Kolamguda, Morrigudem hamlets

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:25 PM, Sun - 23 July 23

Members of Maheshwari Mahila Mandali distribute sanitory kits to dwellers of Kolamguda and Morrigudem hamlets in Hajipur mandal on Sunday.

Mancherial: Members of Maheshwari Mahila Mandali, a Mancherial-based voluntary organization conducted a medical camp and donated raincoats for tribals of remote Kolamguda, Morrigudem hamlets under Ralli gram panchayat in Hajipur mandal on Sunday. Mancherial municipal vice-chairperson Gajula Mukesh Goud was present.

Under the aegis of the organization, a team of doctors from RHS Maxcare Hospitals examined the tribals and distributed medicines to prevent seasonal diseases.

President of the organization Laxmi Mundada, secretary Prathibha Baldava and others were present.

