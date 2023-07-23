NGO conducts medical camp, donates raincoats in Mancherial

Members of Maheshwari Mahila Mandali, a Mancherial-based voluntary organization conducted a medical camp and donated raincoats for tribals of remote Kolamguda, Morrigudem hamlets
Mancherial: Members of Maheshwari Mahila Mandali, a Mancherial-based voluntary organization conducted a medical camp and donated raincoats for tribals of remote Kolamguda, Morrigudem hamlets under Ralli gram panchayat in Hajipur mandal on Sunday. Mancherial municipal vice-chairperson Gajula Mukesh Goud was present.
Under the aegis of the organization, a team of doctors from RHS Maxcare Hospitals examined the tribals and distributed medicines to prevent seasonal diseases.
President of the organization Laxmi Mundada, secretary Prathibha Baldava and others were present.