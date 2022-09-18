NIA conducts searches at 38 locations in Telangana, AP; four detained for questioning

The raids are conducted in Nizamabad in Telangana and Kurnool, Guntur and Nellore in AP.

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has carried out searches at multiple locations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in connection with a case registered against the Popular Front of India (PFI) cadres in Nizamabad district.

During the searches, the NIA sleuths faced stiff opposition from family members of those whose names were figured in the FIR. Slogans like “NIA go back” rent the air in one area and in Butchireddypallem in Nellore, the family members argued with NIA officials for unnecessarily conducting searches and creating tension among the family members.

Though NIA officials tried to pacify them, the irate family members did not relent. The local police later intervened and pacified them. At Tower Circle in Jagtial, the family members expressed anguish with the NIA sleuths that the searches tarnished the image of the family.

The NIA officials broke the lock of a medical shop and entered the premises to question a person in Jagtial.

After the searches that were conducted with the support of armed forces, the NIA detained four persons for questioning and notices were issued to a few persons asking them to appear before it on the date prescribed to them.

The NIA has seized incriminating materials, including digital devices, documents, two daggers and Rs.8.31 lakh.

The case was initially registered at Nizamabad police station. During investigation, four persons – Abdul Khader, Sheikh Sahadulla, Md Imran and Md. Abdul Mobin were arrested by the Telangana police. Later, the case was re-registered by the NIA on August 26, 2022.

Apart from Abdul Khader, the NIA named 26 persons in the case. Since Sunday morning, the NIA sleuths conducted searches at 38 locations in Telangana including 23 in Nizamabad four in Hyderabad, seven in Jagtial, two in Nirmal and one each in Adilabad and Karimnagar districts.

Similar searches were carried out at two locations in Andhra Pradesh – one each in Kurnool and Nellore districts in the same case. A press release from NIA said the accused were organizing camps for imparting training to commit terrorist acts and to promote enmity between different groups on the basis of religion.

In a notice issued to one Shahid Choush alias Shahid, a resident of APHB Colony in Nizamabad, the NIA said that there were reasonable grounds to question him to ascertain facts and circumstances from him in relation to the present investigation.

The NIA asked Shahid to appear before it on Monday at its office at Khanamet in Madhapur. “Failure to attend or comply with the terms of the notice, can render you liable for arrest under Section 41A (3) and (4) of CrPC,” the NIA informed Shahid.