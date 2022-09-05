live now

NIA concludes raids at CMS convenor’s house in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:16 PM, Mon - 5 September 22

The raids were conducted in connection with a case registered against a nursing student Radha from Visakhapatnam. After completing the raids, the NIA summoned Jyothi to its office to question her.

Hyderabad: The sleuths of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday carried out searches at the house of the Chaitanya Mahila Samakhya Convenor Jyothi at Bagh Amberpet and seized literature and other books from her house.

Interacting with media persons, Jyothi said the NIA officials asked her about the recruitment of Radha by the Maoists and added that she made it clear to them that she had no links with Radha. Jyothi confirmed the NIA seized literature and books related to Virasam.

“The NIA enquired about the membership with CMS and collected records pertaining to my membership,” she said. The NIA has also carried out raids at the house of CMS leader Anitha in Hanamkonda and another activist in Mylavaram in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh.

