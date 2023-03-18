NIA takes custody of 4 PFI members from jail in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:29 PM, Sat - 18 March 23

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday took custody of four suspects, currently lodged at the Central Prison in Chanchalguda here, in the Popular Front of India (PFI) case.

The NIA took custody of the suspects – Zahid, Samiuddin, Maaz Hussain and Kaleem from the prison and they were taken to the NIA regional office at Madhapur for questioning in the case registered against them along with others last year.

More than 20 PFI members were arrested from different parts of Telangana last year on allegations of radicalising youth and imparting them training. A charge sheet against 11 of the suspects was filed in December last year. The NIA filed a supplementary charge sheet against five suspects on March 16.

The Agency in its chargesheet filed in the special court alleged that the PFI members have been provoking and radicalising impressionable youths, recruiting them and imparting weapons training in specifically organised training camps.

A case was registered under sections of criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against Shaik Raheem, Shaik Vahaid Ali, Jafrulla Khan Pathan, Shaik Riyaz Ahmed and Abdul Waris. In August last year, the NIA took over the case from Telangana Police and continuing investigation.

The PFI and its many affiliates were declared an ‘unlawful association’ by the union Home Ministry in September 2022 after its involvement in violent activities came to light during investigations carried out by various state police and national agencies.