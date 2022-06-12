Nidhish bags top honours at Brilliant trophy chess tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:01 PM, Sun - 12 June 22

Winners and runnres-up with their trophies.

Hyderabad: Nidhish Shyamal bagged the top honours the juniors category with six points from six rounds at the 193rd Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament at the Brilliant Grammar High School, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Aarush Teja secured second place with 5.5 points and Karthikeyanandan Ashwin settled for the third spot with five points.

In the open category, Srujan Keerthan Solletti clinched the title with five points from six rounds while Kheerthi Ganta and Ritish Chander secured the second and third spots respectively with 4.5 points.

Top Ten Places: Open Category: 1 Srujan Keerthan, 2 Kheerthi Ganta, 3 Ritish Chander, 4 Narahari Geethika Hasini, 5 Satyanarayana P, 6 Pavan Karthikeyavarma, 7 Wankhade Sanskruti, 8 Adarshkumar Singh, 9 Natura Bethi, 10 Mohammed Mudassir.

Age Group Winners: U-15: Boys: 1 Vega Darsi, 2 Tanav Reddy K; Girls: 1 Naannya, 2 Neha Pakalapati; U-13: Boys: 1 Aarush Teja, 2 Charith Reddy Bethi; Girls: 1 P Lasya, 2 Naga Vaishnavi; U-11: Boys: 1 Karethikeyanandan Ashwin, 2 Deepak Lal; Girls: 1 Sasihasini Chintala, 2 Sri Haini Vemula; U-9: Boys: 1 Ishaan Kandi, 2 Krithikdev; Girls: 1 Sahasra Reddy, 2 Akshaya Narahari; U-7: Boys: 1 Ayaanraj Reddy, 2 Divith Reddy; Girls: 1 Vamshika Boga, 2 Jasveen Kaur; Best Woman: Nigamaa Sree.