NIELIT, Microsoft collaborates to train youth in cybersecurity skills

NIELIT and Microsoft would deploy CyberShikshaa and Ready4Cybersecurity programmes in 30 training centers of NIELIT in tier 2 and 3 town

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:36 PM, Wed - 4 January 23

NIELIT and Microsoft would deploy CyberShikshaa and Ready4Cybersecurity programmes in 30 training centers of NIELIT in tier 2 and 3 town

Hyderabad: The National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) and Microsoft on Wednesday collaborated to train youth in cybersecurity skills for jobs. The required skills will be imparted through Cyber Shikshaa and Ready4Cybersecurity programmees.

Aiming primarily at underserved youth, women and jobseekers from remote areas, the NIELIT and Microsoft would deploy CyberShikshaa and Ready4Cybersecurity programmes in 30 training centers of NIELIT in tier 2 and 3 towns, a press release said. These programmes would be scaled in subsequent years to integrate cybersecurity training programmes in all the training centers of NIELIT, it said, adding that nearly 3,500 learners will undergo training and receive internship or employment opportunities for in-demand cyber security jobs.

Also Read Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023