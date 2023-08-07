Niger’s junta shuts airspace, accuses foreign powers of preparing an attack as deadline passes

The junta also claimed that two central African countries are preparing for an invasion, but did not say which ones, and called on the country’s population to defend it

Nigers National Concil for the sefeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) Colonel-Major Amadou Abdramane (2nd R) is greeted by supporters upon his arrival at the Stade General Seyni Kountche in Niamey on August 6, 2023. (Photo by AFP)

Niamey: Niger’s mutinous soldiers closed the country’s airspace and accused foreign powers of preparing an attack, as the junta defied a deadline to reinstate the ousted President.

State television announced the move on Sunday night, hours before the deadline set by West African regional bloc ECOWAS, which has warned of using military force if the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum isn’t returned to power.

A spokesman for the coup leaders, Col Maj Amadou Abdramane, noted “the threat of intervention being prepared in a neighbouring country,” and said Niger’s airspace will be closed until further notice.

The junta also claimed that two central African countries are preparing for an invasion, but did not say which ones, and called on the country’s population to defend it. The junta said any attempt to fly over the country will be met with “an energetic and immediate response.”

International airlines have begun to divert flights around the airspace of Niger, which the US and others had seen as the last major counterterrorism partner in the vast Sahel region, south of the Sahara Desert, where groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group are expanding their influence.

In Mali, the armed forces said it and Burkina Faso, both neighbours of Niger run by military juntas, were sending a delegation of officials to Niger to show support. Both countries have said they would consider any intervention in Niger as a “declaration of war” against them.