Night temperature soars in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: After several weeks of chilly nights, the city woke up to a warm morning on Tuesday. The night temperature in the city and neighbouring areas has gone up, and is expected to remain in the normal range for the rest of the week.
An average minimum temperature of 19 degree Celsius was recorded in the city in the early hours of Tuesday. Rajendranagar witnessed the lowest minimum temperature of 16 degree Celsius. According to the forecast from the India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad, the city will continue to witness mist or haze during early morning hours, though the sky will get clearer as the day progresses. The maximum and minimum temperature are likely to be around 32 degree Celsius and 19 degree Celsius respectively.
Although the mercury soared across the State, a few districts like Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Vikarabad, Nirmal and Rangareddy are still recording temperatures below 15 degree Celsius during the night. On Tuesday, Adilabad recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 12.7 degree Celsius.
Minimum temperature:
CITY
Rajendranagar – 16 degree Celsius
Serilingampally – 16.3 degree Celsius
Patancheru – 16.8 degree Celsius
Hayathnagar – 17.6 degree Celsius
Qutbullapur – 17.8 degree Celsius
STATE
Adilabad – 12.7 degree Celsius
Kumram Bheem Asifabad – 13.2 degree Celsius
Vikarabad – 13.3 degree Celsius
Sangareddy – 13.5 degree Celsius
Nirmal – 13.7 degree Celsius
