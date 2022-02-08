Night temperature soars in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: After several weeks of chilly nights, the city woke up to a warm morning on Tuesday. The night temperature in the city and neighbouring areas has gone up, and is expected to remain in the normal range for the rest of the week.

- Advertisement -

An average minimum temperature of 19 degree Celsius was recorded in the city in the early hours of Tuesday. Rajendranagar witnessed the lowest minimum temperature of 16 degree Celsius. According to the forecast from the India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad, the city will continue to witness mist or haze during early morning hours, though the sky will get clearer as the day progresses. The maximum and minimum temperature are likely to be around 32 degree Celsius and 19 degree Celsius respectively.

Although the mercury soared across the State, a few districts like Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Vikarabad, Nirmal and Rangareddy are still recording temperatures below 15 degree Celsius during the night. On Tuesday, Adilabad recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 12.7 degree Celsius.

Minimum temperature:

CITY

Rajendranagar – 16 degree Celsius

Serilingampally – 16.3 degree Celsius

Patancheru – 16.8 degree Celsius

Hayathnagar – 17.6 degree Celsius

Qutbullapur – 17.8 degree Celsius

STATE

Adilabad – 12.7 degree Celsius

Kumram Bheem Asifabad – 13.2 degree Celsius

Vikarabad – 13.3 degree Celsius

Sangareddy – 13.5 degree Celsius

Nirmal – 13.7 degree Celsius

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .