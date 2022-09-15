Nikita Nayan a famous Makeup Artist & her recent work with the popular TV actress Parul Chauhan

Nikita Nayan is a versatile makeup artist, be it any kind of Makeup Makeover or Styling.

Hyderabad: Nikita Nayan is a famous Makeup Artist who worked with many popular Television Celebrities, Including her recent work with the popular TV actress Parul Chauhan.

Who does not know about the famous Make-up Artist Nikita Nayan today? Not only in Delhi or Gurgaon but there are discussions about her Makeup and Makeover all over India and also Internationally.

Recently she visited Dubai as Special Guest at the Launch of One Salon and Restaurant.

Nikita gives her clients the looks they want enhanced by her own Ideas too.

Recently Nikita did makeup for a bridal photoshoot of Parul Chauhan. Parul Chauhan is a huge television superstar. We have seen her in many TV serials like “Bidaai” and “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”.

Actress Parul Chauhan was completely happy and Satisfied to Choose Nikita Nayan for her Complete Makeover.

Not only this, but After this Makeup, Parul was so impressed with Nikita Nayan Makeup that she decided to get this Makeup visible on Television, and she chose ABP News’s famous show Saas Bahu and Sazish to telecast one episode about the same.

The link is here below :



And from this, we can find out what a good makeup artist Nikita Nayan is.

Nikita Nayan not only does makeup but also teaches makeup to people.

And very soon, Launching Grand Makeup Academy in Millennium city *Gurugram / Gurgaon.

If we talk about Nikita’s achievement, then this article may go short. In 2018-19 Nikita won the title of Mrs. INDIA Diva. Not only this, but she has also appeared in many pageants. Nikita has devoted many years to fashion and makeup and will continue.

People all over India appreciate Nikita’s work, and people come from far away to get her makeup done. Not only India from India, but she also have Many NRI fan followers and Client.

The products that Nikita Nayan uses for her clients are only Luxury Bands and quality so that their clients do not face any kind of problems.

Nikita Nayan can do all types of makeup like Airbrush, Hd, Ultra Hd, and Celebrity look.

Nikita Nayan keeps visiting many pageant shows as Jury Member.

Nikita treats each of her clients with a lot of respect and personally.

There is no answer to Nikita’s fashion sense, Nikita Nayan knows very well how and which look will suit whom with how much makeup and Styling. Nikita’s work leaves her clients completely satisfied.

Nikita Nayan today gets Clients for makeup from almost every corner of India and also Abroad. Nikita Nayan is one of the Famous Make-up Artist Today.

So if you want to get your make-up for a special occasion, Nikita Nayan is someone you have to visit anytime.

