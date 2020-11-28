NIMS invite applications for research projects

By | Published: 7:51 pm

Hyderabad: Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) has called for applications from Scientist-D, Senior Research Fellow (SRF), Junior Research Fellow (JRF), technician, staff nurse, data entry operator and lab attendants for a research project in the Department of Clinical Pharmacology and therapeutics. Candidates were requested to check for details in the website: www.nims.edu.in

