NIN scientist elected fellow of IUNS

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:14 PM, Fri - 9 December 22

Hyderabad: Senior scientist and Head of Biochemistry division of Hyderabad-based National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), Dr G Bhanuprakash Reddy, has been elected as the Fellow of the International union of Nutrition Sciences (IUNS), in recognition of his research contributions to Nutritional sciences.

Dr. Bhanuprakash Reddy, who has been with NIN for the past 25-years, has devoted his research to molecular nutrition of chronic non-communicable disorders. His recent analysis on vitamin A status among under-five children in India led to revision of current universal vitamin A supplementation (VAS) policy to a targeted state-based VAS programme.

Dr Reddy’s work revealed the role for micronutrients and their influence on molecular processes involved in complications of diabetes. He identified novel bioactive molecules from functional foods against diabetic complications and has developed animal models for studying the biology of nutrition and, diabetes / obesity associated complications.

Several reputed scientific organisations including ICMR, DBT, Gates Foundation and Scopus have conferred awards on Dr. Reddy. He is a fellow of many national and international academies like the National Academy of Sciences India (NASI), National Academy of Medical Sciences (NAMS) and Telangana Academy of Science.

Dr Reddy obtained PhD in Biochemistry from OU, Postdoctoral research training at IISc, Bengaluru and Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, USA, a press release added.