Nine arrested for murder of woman in Asifabad

A man, along with eight others who he allegedly hired to kill his sister, were arrested at Kammargaon village in Penchikalpet mandal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:28 PM, Tue - 17 January 23

Kaghaznagar Rural Inspector K Nagaraju briefs details of the arrests to pressmen in Kaghaznagar on Tuesday.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A man, along with eight others who he allegedly hired to kill his sister, were arrested at Kammargaon village in Penchikalpet mandal on Tuesday.

Kaghaznagar Rural Inspector K Nagaraju said the accused were Durgam Thukaram, Durgam Bhudaiah, farmers from Kammargaon, Janagam Mahender belonging to Yellur village in Penchikalpet mandal, Manepalli Mahender from Marthidi, and Durgam Vilas, a resident of Gabbayi village in Bejjur mandal, Durgam Prasanth, and Dongre Vinod from Thungeda village in Rebbena mandal, Vagade Ramesh and Choudari Prabhakar of Motlaguda village in Dahegaon mandal.

The victim was Thukaram’s sister Dasrubai (22), hailing from Kammaragaon village. She was found dead on January 6.

On being interrogated, Thukaram confessed to the murder by hiring the eight others by paying Rs 50,000. They had throttled Dasrubai to death in broad daylight when she was returning from her agriculture field. Thukaram reportedly told the police that he nursed a grudge against his sister as their father gave a share of two-and-a-half acres to her.

The gang allegedly poured pesticide around her neck to picturise the murder as a suicide. Thukaram had initially approached a person from Rebbena and then contacted Manepalli Mahender, Bhudaiah and Janagama Mahender, who demanded Rs 1 lakh but later settled for Rs 50,000, police said.