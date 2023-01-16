44-year-old man booked for raping minor in Asifabad

A 44-year-old man was booked on charges of raping a 10-year-old girl at Veerdhandi village in Koutala mandal on Saturday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:46 PM, Mon - 16 January 23

Representational Image

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A 44-year-old man was booked on charges of raping a 10-year-old girl at Veerdhandi village in Koutala mandal on Saturday. The incident came to light on Sunday.

Kaghaznagar DSP A Karunakar said the accused person was Devaji, a farmer from Veerdhandi village. He allegedly raped the child after taking her to the backyard of her home when her parents were not around.

The girl told her parents about the incident when they returned from the agriculture field, following which they approached the police. A case was registered against Devaji under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Devaji has reportedly been taken into custody.