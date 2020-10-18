Nine crest gates of Musi project lifted

By | Published: 6:38 pm

Nalgonda: In view of increased inflows into Musi project, nine crest gates were lifted upto 10 feet on Sunday morning.

Three days ago, 13 gates of the project were lifted due to record level of inflows. After a drop in inflows on Saturday, officials of the irrigation department closed eight crest gates and kept five open. However, with inflow to the project again increasing to 38,715 cusecs, a total of nine crest were lifted up to 10 feet by the officials. Outflow from the project was 59,941 cusecs. Water level in the medium irrigation project was 642.9 feet against its Full Reservoir Level of 645 feet.

18 crest gates of NSP lifted

Visitors thronged Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) on Sunday as 18 crest gates were lifted by the dam engineers following increase in inflows. The inflow into the project zoomed to 5,01,089 cusecs and outflow was 5,01,089 cusecs. Water level in the project was 589.1 against its FRL of 590 feet.

