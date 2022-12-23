NIPER Hyderabad invites applications for direct PhD admissions

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hyderabad, is inviting applications for direct PhD admissions for the upcoming 2023 session.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:39 PM, Fri - 23 December 22

Hyderabad: The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hyderabad, is inviting applications for direct PhD admissions for the upcoming 2023 session. PhD Students will be provided with ample opportunities to develop a scientific disposition and also get an opportunity to interact with elite faculties in the field of advanced chemical, biological, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology, among others.

With its high-end equipment and infrastructure, students can try their hands at high-end cutting-edge tools and techniques.

Eligibility:

Master’s Degree in Life Sciences, Biotechnology, Chemistry, or allied subject with 60% or equivalent in CGPA of 6.75 out of 10, including 12th standard. The same would be 55% for SC/ST/OBC candidates.

Candidates who are awaiting results for the highest qualification examinations are also eligible to apply.

The age limit to apply for the PhD is 28 years and it is relaxable for reserved category students. The admissions will be based on scores obtained in CSIR-UGC (JRF)/ DBT (JRF)/ ICMR-JRF/ DST-INSPIRE or any other equivalent examination.

Candidates who meet the above criteria can send their applications to santoshkumar.guru@niperhyd.ac.in and vasundhra.b@niperhyd.ac.in .

The last date to send applications is December 31, and shortlisted candidates will be called for interviews on December 16 and January 17, 2023.

For additional details and information, students can visit the official website http://www.niperhyd.ac.in/ .