NIPER’s abrupt closure of MBA Pharmaceutical Management program leaves students in limbo

The National Institute of Pharmaceuticals Education and Research (NIPER) Hyderabad students are up in arms against the sudden decision to scrap the programme, which sees 100 per cent enrollment besides plum pay packages every year.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 April 2024, 08:34 PM

Hyderabad: Dreams of pursuing a bright career in the pharmaceutical management for the BPharmacy students is shattered with the abrupt closure of MBA Pharmaceutical management programme at the NIPER Hyderabad this year. This decision left several students grappling with uncertainty over their future career prospects.

“The MBA Pharma programme is not just a degree but a bridge to a fulfilling career. We envisioned ourselves equipped with the management skills crucial for the ever-evolving pharmaceutical landscape, ready to contribute to ground-breaking discoveries and innovations.

Now, those dreams feel shattered,” a student lamented. As per students, scrapping the programme in government institutions like NIPER Hyderabad would only benefit private institutions that charge exorbitant fees. “Many of us come from middle-class backgrounds. The NIPER Hyderabad offered a beacon of hope – an affordable, high-quality education that would not burden us with crippling debt.

This closure feels like a betrayal of that promise,” students said, urging the NIPER and relevant authorities to reconsider the decision to close the programme.

According to NIPER Hyderabad official sources, the number of seats in MBA Pharma in NIPER Hyderabad has been reduced from 42 to zero in the NIPER Joint Entrance Examination this year.

“The Department of Pharmaceuticals has taken this decision, which is not just for NIPER Hyderabad but across all other NIPERs in the country except for NIPER Mohali.

We have no idea why such a programme which is in high demand, and enrollment and annual pay packages has been closed. Presently, second year students will continue their academics but there will be no fresh admissions,” sources added.