Indian Immunologicals starts construction of its Greenfield Animal Vaccine Manufacturing Facility in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:47 PM, Thu - 28 December 23

Hyderabad: Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), one of India’s leading biotechnology companies dedicated to manufacturing and supplying life-saving vaccines, has started construction of its new Greenfield veterinary vaccine facility to manufacture the Foot and Mouth Disease Vaccine (FMD-Vac) as well as Foot and Mouth Disease Haemorrhagic Septicaemia Vaccine (FMD HS-Vac) in Hyderabad’s Genome valley.

This brand-new unit will have a BSL3 facility for the manufacture of drug substances and a fill-finish capability for the production of both drug products FMD vaccine and the FMD HS vaccine, a press release said.

Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd (TSIIC) had allotted the land to IIL at Biotech Park, Phase III, Karkapatla, Siddipet district in Telangana. The proposed facility has a capacity of 150 million doses/annum of FMD vaccine and 150 million doses/annum of FMD HS vaccine each. With an investment of approximately Rs. 700 crore, the proposed facility is expected to create more than 750 direct and indirect jobs.

Indian Immunologicals Limited is a subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). Dr. Meenesh Shah, Chairman of NDDB and IIL said, “this new vaccine manufacturing facility in Hyderabad is dedicated to the nation and will certainly aid in the eradication of Foot and Mouth Disease in our country.”

Dr. K Anand Kumar, Managing Director, IIL said, “we are in an exponential growth phase and expected to grow 40% this year alone. In order to sustain the momentum, IIL is seriously considering making additional investments in building infrastructure within India and in other emerging geographies including Africa in a manner to develop tools that will help in control and eradication of diseases.”