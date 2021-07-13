Niranjan asks farmers to cultivate fine rice varieties

Reviewing the ongoing farm operations, the Minister said consumption of coarse rice varieties was on the decline as people were largely consuming fine rice varieties.

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: Considering the declining demand for coarse rice varieties, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy appealed to farmers in the State on Monday to reduce cultivation of coarse rice varieties and increase farming of fine varieties. He also urged them to take up cultivation of pulses, cotton, oil seeds and horticulture crops including vegetable cultivation to earn remunerative price for their yield.

Reviewing the ongoing farm operations, the Minister said consumption of coarse rice varieties was on the decline as people were largely consuming fine rice varieties. As a result, the Food Corporation of India (FCI), which used to procure coarse varieties on a large scale, had also reduced the procurement levels. “States like Tamil Nadu and Kerala where there is some demand for coarse varieties too have started cultivation of these varieties to meet their needs. Hence, there is no market for coarse varieties,” he said.

The Minister directed Agriculture Department officials in all the districts, to encourage farmers to increase cultivation of fine rice varieties. Besides focusing on cultivation of pulses, cotton and oil seeds, he advised the officials to encourage farmers to take up cultivation of oil palm and potato which ensure profits for the latter. “Farmers residing near urban areas should take up vegetable cultivation. Market prices in the State were under control during last summer as tomatoes were grown in shade nets inn nearly 6,000 acres. It is commendable that the farmers are following the government’s instructions,” he added.

Niranjan Reddy said that the State has all types of fertilizers in adequate quantity and advised them against excess usage. In view of past experiences, the Minister along with Principal Secretary for Agriculture and other officials decided to meet the newly appointed Union Minister for Fertilizers and Chemicals and seek his intervention for timely release of fertilizers for July and August.

Agriculture Secretary Raghunandan Rao, Horticulture Director Venkatram Reddy, Marketing Director Lakshmi Bai, Telangana State Seed Development Corporation Managing Director Keshavulu, TS Agros Managing Director Ramulu and other officials participated in the meeting.