Niranjan lauds Coop dept for services during pandemic

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy lauded the services of the Cooperative department employees during Covid-19 pandemic for purchase of paddy and other crops. “Without the support of the Cooperative department, purchasing such large quantities of farm produce would have been a tough task,” he said, and suggested collective efforts to strengthen the co-operative sector to deliver public services efficiently.

Speaking after releasing the diary of the Co-operative Employees Association here on Tuesday, the Minister said society cannot survive without cooperation between people as individuals and also as groups. Similarly, the Co-operative department was playing a vital role of facilitator in the State administration by extending support services to various departments including the Agriculture department, he said.

Niranjan Reddy said the State government was committed to strengthening the Co-operative department and will complete promotions by January 31 as per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He assured that vacant posts would be filled at the earliest besides resolving other problems pertaining to employees.

Niranjan Reddy, along with Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud, felicitated MLC Gorati Venkanna who is a retired employee of the Co-operative department. They said the folk lyricist’s songs inspired many people to join the separate statehood movement.

