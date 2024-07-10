Nirmaan NGO in Hyderabad pioneers LGBTQIA+ empowerment initiatives

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 July 2024, 03:23 PM

Hyderabad: In a continued effort to promote an inclusive future, Hyderabad-based Nirmaan NGO has taken several initiatives in empowering LGBTQIA+ communities. Their year-round dedication has resulted in transformative programs and projects, promoting equity and opportunity for all.

Project Satrangi Sankalp:

Supported by ServiceNow, Nirmaan’s initiative, Project Satrangi Sankalp, has empowered over 300 LGBTQIA+ individuals over the past two years. This skill development and entrepreneurship program provides essential training and opportunities, helping participants build sustainable livelihoods.

Hope in a Cup Cafés:

Funded by Synopsys Inc., Nirmaan operates a café called ‘Hope in a Cup’ in Madhapur, managed by LGBTQIA+ community members. The success of this initiative led to the launch of a second ‘Hope in a Cup’ café at Raidurg Metro Station in the city, supported by F5 Networks. Apart from providing employment opportunities, these cafés serve as training hubs for café management and entrepreneurship.

During Pride Month this year, the US Consul General in Hyderabad, Jennifer Larson, visited the café in Madhapur highlighting the importance of Corporate Social Responsibility in promoting LGBTQIA+ inclusion and employment opportunities.

Rainbow Bazaar:

In addition to these initiatives, Nirmaan NGO has organized the Rainbow Bazaar and stalls at leading corporate offices in Hyderabad. These events showcase the handmade products of LGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs, providing them with a platform to market their goods through SWASHA e-commerce.