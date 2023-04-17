| Nirmal Continues To Boil For Second Day At 44 8 Degrees Celsius

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Mon - 17 April 23

Nirmal: Parts of the district continued to reel under heat wave conditions for the second day on Monday.

Dasturabad mandal recorded a maximum day temperature of 44.8 degrees Celsius, while Kubeer, Thanur, Narsapur (G), Dilwarpur, Soan, Mamda, Laxmanachanda, Khanapur and Kaddampeddur mandals saw temperatures between 41 degrees Celsius and 43 degrees Celsius. Other mandals too witnessed over 39 degrees C.

Jambuga in Kaghaznagar mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad had maximum day temperature of 44.7 degrees Celsius. Kerameri, Wankidi, Asifabad, Kouthala, Chintalamanepalli, Bejjur, Penchikalpet, Dahegaon and Tiryani mandals of this district registered a maximum day temperatures between 41 degrees Celsius and 43 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Jannaram mandal in Mancherial saw the maximum day temperature of 44.7 degrees Celsius. Dandepalli, Bellampalli, Bhimaram, Jaipur, Hajipur, Chennur, Vemanapalli, Naspur, Bellampalli, Kasipet and Mandamarri mandals recorded temperatures between 41 degrees Celsius. Adilabad Rural mandal of Adilabad district saw a maximum temperature of 43.6 degrees, Arli (T) in Jainath mandal experienced 43 degrees Celsius.