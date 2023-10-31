Nirmal: Farmers donate Rs 2 lakh for Indrakaran Reddy’s nomination

Indrakaran Reddy wanted the farmers to extend their electoral support to the BRS which was implementing a slew of schemes for farmers' welfare

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:44 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

Farmers from four villages in Soan mandal hand over a cheque of Rs 2 lakh to Indrakaran Reddy in Nirmal on Tuesday.

Nirmal: Farmers belonging to four villages in Soan mandal voluntarily donated Rs 2 lakh to thank minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy for setting up an oil palm factory, here on Tuesday.

Farmers in Pakpatla, Gandhinagar, Pochampahad and Madapur villages went to the minister’s camp office on tractors and handed over a cheque of Rs 2,00,016 to Reddy towards the expenditure of his nomination thanking his role in the creation of the factory in their Mandal. They said that the factory would help change the face of the region in many aspects.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy wanted the farmers to extend their electoral support to the BRS which was implementing a slew of schemes for farmers’ welfare. He cited Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, the provision of uninterrupted power to agriculture needs, crop loan waiver, and helping farmers to make profits.

Earlier, the BRS nominee from Nirmal, condemned remarks of TPCC chief Revanth Reddy over the murderous attempt on Medak MP K Prabhakar Reddy. Revanth Reddy termed the assault as a drama. His perception towards the incident was inhuman. Conspiracies and murders are an integral part of the Congress. The party is indulging in violence feeling insecure after seeing the response to poll rallies of the BRS, he charged.