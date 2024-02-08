Nirmal: Girl stabbed to death by youngster for rejecting marriage proposal

8 February 2024

Nirmal: A girl was stabbed to death by a youngster for allegedly rejecting his marriage proposal, while her sister-in-law and nephew sustained injuries in the attack in full public view at Shivajinagar in Khanapur town on Thursday.

Khanapur police Inspector Mohan said Shetpalli Alekhya (20) died on the spot after she suffered serious injuries when her friend Srikanth attacked her with a knife for turning down his proposal and after her parents found another alliance for her. Alekhya’s sister-in-law Jayasheela and her three-year old son Riyansh had minor injuries after Jayasheela attempted to stop Srikanth from killing Alekhya.

Alekhya, her sister-in-law and the child were returning from a tailor at the time of the assault. Srikanth was her tracking movements and waylaid the trio before attacking her. The injured persons were rushed to a hospital in Nirmal and their medical condition was learnt to be stable.

The girl and youngster were friends and he proposed to her two years ago. After her refusal, the issue was resolved by elders of the community. She was recently engaged to a boy from Jagtial. Though Srikanth tried to break the alliance, he failed and reportedly wanted to kill her for refusing his proposal.

Based on a complaint received from Alekhya’s brother Ganesh, a case was registered against Srikanth and investigations are on. A search was launched for nabbing Srikanth, who has gone absconding.