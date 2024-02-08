Siddipet: Class 8 student dies; heart attack suspected

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 February 2024, 11:26 AM

Siddipet: A 13-year-old girl died, reportedly of a heart attack, at Thadkapally village of Siddipet Urban Mandal on Wednesday.

Ambati Lakshanya was a Class 8 student in a private school in Siddipet. Lakshanya was suffering from fever on Tuesday when she took a tablet prescribed by a doctor. She fell unconscious in the bathroom on Wednesday after which her parents rushed her to a doctor who said she had died of a heart attack.

The incident left the village in shock as the girl was said to have died of a heart attack at such a young age.