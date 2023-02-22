Nirmal: Godavari river near Basar turns suicide spot

According to the police, 54 persons died by suicide by jumping into the river due to various reasons including financial crisis, family disputes and ailments from 2015 to 2022

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:34 PM, Wed - 22 February 23

According to the police, 54 persons died by suicide by jumping into the river due to various reasons including financial crisis, family disputes and ailments from 2015 to 2022

Nirmal: The Godavari River near the temple town of Basar is a sacred place for devotees taking a holy dip before visiting the ancient Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devasthanam. However, the river, of late, has become a spot for many to resort to the extreme step of ending their lives.

According to the police, 54 persons died by suicide by jumping into the river due to various reasons including financial crisis, family disputes and ailments from 2015 to 2022. On an average, the river registered over six suicides per year. In a recent incident, a woman died by suicide after allegedly killing her son and daughter.

Also Read Nizamabad singer booked for derogatory remarks against Goddess Saraswathi

On January 23, Manasa (27), allegedly killed her son Baladitya (8) and daughter Bhavyasri (7) by throwing them in to the river on the outskirts of Basar and then ended her life by jumping into it.

In another case, Archana (25), from Nizamabad district, allegedly killed her children Diskhita (2) and 3 month-old Keerthi Raja before she herself died by suicide in the river in August 2017. Financial crisis is said to have been the reason behind both the incidents.

Neither devotees who were on the banks for holy dip, nor police personnel saw the women or managed to avert the suicides. Locals say that deploying a rescue team or lake police could prevent such deaths. They have asked for enhancing security on the bathing ghats at the river.

“Counseling is being provided to those who tend to die by suicide by plunging into the river. The despondent and inflicted are advised to approach the police for help. Some people are ending lives under the guise of visiting the shrine of Saraswathi. Steps are being taken to prevent the suicides at the river,” Basar Sub-Inspector Mahesh said.

Year and no of suicides

2015: 6

2016: 5

2017: 4

2018: 5

2019: 8

2020: 8

2021: 9

2022: 9

2023: 3

EOM